Benton Co. Commissioners ask state to revoke West Richland pot shop license

WEST RICHLAND, WA - The Benton County Commissioners want the state to change its mind. The commissioners sent a letter today to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, asking the agency to reconsider the license it approved for Nirvana Cannabis Company's marijuana store location in West Richland.

A Liquor and Cannabis Board spokesperson says they don't have the letter yet, but in general terms, they say it would take something drastic to revoke a license they've already approved.

The two reasons the commissioners cited for the request to revoke the license are evidence that the public notice sign on the property wasn't placed in the right spot, and of course the county's concerns with proximity to a preschool, bus stops, and a church.

But Brian Smith with the Liquor and Cannabis Board says every time they issue a license and approve a location, a strong, thorough vetting process has already taken place.

"Just speaking in general terms and not of that license in general, once you go through the vetting process and you get a license at a licensed location, it's basically yours to lose rather than us stepping in and changing our minds," Smith said. "So in the case of something like this, they'd have to show that there's a danger to the public health, safety of the area or the law has changed in some other way."

We plan on reaching out to the Liquor and Cannabis Board again after the staff has had a chance to read the letter to get a more precise picture of the situation with the West Richland site.