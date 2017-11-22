STEM-focused Delta High School hosts 3rd annual Winter Wishes Campaign

TRI-CITIES, WA – The Winter Wishes program at Delta High School is looking for support from the community to fulfill the wishes and needs gathered from students throughout this month-long campaign.

Winter Wishes is a program where students anonymously wish for the needs of their peers who may not otherwise see those wishes granted this holiday season. Delta Natural Helpers, Parents of Delta Students (PODS) and Delta staff work with the community to fill the needs requested. This is the third year the school has run the campaign. Last year, more than 15% of Delta students had wishes made on their behalf. With the generous support of our community, 100% of wishes were filled. Wishes range from school supplies to computers; the biggest needs continue to be warm coats and grocery gift cards.

“There is a far greater need then what students will ask for themselves. Our students recognize the needs of their friends and classmates, and take action through this program to support each other,” stated Dr. Jenny Rodriquez, Delta High School Principal. “This program provides an increased sense of community among our students, faculty, and parents, and enables us to provide something for our kids that goes beyond the regular school day.”

If businesses or community members are interested in supporting Delta’s Winter Wishes program with a monetary donation, checks can be made to: Parents of Delta Students (PODS); donations can be mailed or dropped off at: Delta High School, 5801 Broadmoor Blvd., Pasco, WA 99301.

To see a list of specific wishes requested this year, please contact Heather Hoppe, Delta High School Community Engagement Manager at Heather.Hoppe@thedeltahighschool.com or via phone at (509) 416-7860.

Delta High School is a cooperative program of the Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland School Districts. For more information, please visit www.thedeltahighschool.com.