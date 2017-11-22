Yakima woman scares off car thief after leaving car unattended - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima woman scares off car thief after leaving car unattended

Posted:

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police have an all too familiar warning for drivers - do not leave your car alone, even for a second.

But a Yakima woman learned a tough lesson this morning after leaving her car that was warming up on the street. Luckily, the suspect who tried to steal her car was not able to.

It happened in a neighborhood on Second Avenue just north of Nob Hill Boulevard. The woman was trying to multitask; YPD says she started her car and went back to her house to let her dog out. She put her dog back inside and when she was walking back to her car, she saw a man sitting in the driver's seat. He tried to drive off, but the woman confronted him. The suspect then pushed her and took off running.

Police are now looking for a white man in his 20's wearing a black sweater who was last seen running south down Second Avenue. If you have any information, call YPD at 575-6200.

According to state law, it is illegal to leave your running car unattended. If caught, you could face a fine. But it's unclear if this woman was given a ticket.

