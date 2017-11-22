Local store owners express appreciation for Small Business Saturday

KENNEWICK, WA - Black Friday is just two days away, and Cyber Monday is right around the corner, but local business owners don't want you to forget about another day in between that's very important to them.

Small Business Saturday is three days from now, and for small business owners who tend to get overwhelmed by national chain and big box stores around the holiday season, a day dedicated to the little guy is crucial.

Donna Holloway is quite busy today. The owner of Threads Resale Boutique in downtown Kennewick is getting the store ready for Black Friday, but also for a day much closer to her heart as a local business owner.

"We need to have people support the local stores because it keeps money in our community, it keeps our community thriving," Holloway said.

Small Business Saturday started in 2010 by American Express to direct attention at small, mom-and-pop type stores around the country at the start of the holiday shopping season. It comes a day after Black Friday, a day infamously known for crowds, lines, and even fights at stores.

Holloway says Small Business Saturday has the complete opposite vibe.

"I am hearing more and more from my customers that they don't like to shop on Black Friday because they don't like the big crowds," she explained. "So we actually invite them in here and we serve coffee and refreshments and it's not crazy."

Threads hopes for a busy Saturday this weekend, and they aren't the only ones.

Holloway says there are plenty of options in downtown Kennewick to shop locally for your holiday needs.

"Stop in here and walk up and down the streets, and you'll see a lot of the businesses will be open and having deals, so shop 'til you drop!"

Small Business Saturday will be celebrated nationwide this Saturday, so no matter where you're spending your Thanksgiving weekend, you can be sure to find some great deals at local stores.