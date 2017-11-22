Living and eating healthier on low income

TRI-CITIES, WA - As the holiday season approaches, we take a look at a program educating low-income people on how to properly spend on groceries...to not only stretch their dollars but also eat healthier.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, education program bridges the gap between getting low-income people the food they need and educating them about how to eat and live healthier.

SNAP Ed's Holly LaCell says the people who benefit from the SNAP program absolutely need its services and resources to help their families, but the next step is to educate everybody on how to go about buying healthy foods as opposed to frozen and processed items.

"We're trying to get people to eat healthier," LaCell said. "We're trying to get people to exercise or do physical activity, so get their bodies in motion. And we're trying to get people to garden, because that kind of fits all of the bases so it's good nutrition because it provides them with healthy foods and it's also a physical activity because they're in there with the dirt and they're getting some physical activity that way."

She says the most common feedback SNAP Ed gets from people in the program is that eating healthy is really expensive. But LaCell says the real issue is that it's more time-consuming than buying prepackaged and processed foods, and that's the hurdle they're trying to get people over: taking the time to be healthier.