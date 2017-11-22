The evolution of Black Friday: do people still bother going out?

YAKIMA, WA - While some of you are busy prepping for Thanksgiving dinner, there are others scouring over ads to find the best Black Friday deals.

But with so many shopping options, are there people who will still go out to stores on a Black Friday?

And as it turns out, it's nearly impossible to find customers who only do traditional Black Friday shopping. There's just so many ways now to get a good deal.

Dozens of stores open late on Thanksgiving. Then there's Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

On our Facebook page, we tried to find shoppers who only go out on Friday, and we did find one! Alejandra says she waits until Friday morning to shop because she likes spending time with family on Thanksgiving.

Another commenter, Nao, says when you can order from Amazon, why deal with the hassle for a gift?

Why not just enjoy the time at home, make a few clicks, and let FedEx do the driving.

Experts believe Americans will buy more this holiday weekend than last year. According to a Retail-Me-Not survey, consumers plan to spend an average of $743 from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. That's up from $505 from the same weekend last year.