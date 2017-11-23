One transported to hospital after shooting in Wapato

One transported to hospital after shooting in WapatoPosted: Updated:
This year's wildfire forecast
WA robotics competition
Fundraising for memorial of late sergeant
Paralympics athlete from Yakima
Granger banning backpacks
Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week
From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.More >>
Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre
In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years.More >>
Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods
Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods.More >>
YPD officer shoots an attacking pit bull while responding to call
Shortly after 9:00 this morning, Yakima Police officers responded to the 1200 block of Roosevelt Avenue, in reference to a report of a domestic violence incident.More >>
First Washington Robotics Competition a success
More than 1,000 Washington and Oregon high school students were in Yakima over the weekend, competing the the first Washington Robotics Competition.More >>
Sip On Summit: A Generation Z-operated business in Yakima
When you think of unique, successful coffee shops, you usually don't picture a teenager as the owner... but that's exactly the case for Yarithza Aguilar of Yakima.More >>
Man arrested after stabbing and chase in Toppenish
Toppenish Police have arrested a man who led them and several other agencies on a chase over the weekend. Police say around 6:00 p.m. Saturday they responded to a stabbing on Blue Herron Road and were told the 19 year old suspect had taken off in a stolen farm truck.More >>
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies investigating weekend shooting on Old Naches Highway
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies need your help to find a shooting suspect from Saturday. The 27-year-old says he knew the people who shot him and said it happened on the Old Naches Highway. If you know anything call the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Man killed in trailer fire near Grandview
One man is dead after an early morning fire destroyed a travel trailer east of Grandview. His name has not been released and crews are investigating the cause of the fire.More >>
Kennewick man dies in car crash in Oregon
Kennewick man dies in car crash in Oregon
BLY, Oregon- A Kennewick man is dead after crashing his car on the highway in Oregon. On Saturday at 6:30 p.m., Oregon State Police and emergency workers responded to a single car accident on State Highway 140E milepost 53 near Bly, Oregon. OSP said 35-year-old Timothy J. Morris of Kennewick was traveling eastbound on Hwy 140E when his car left the roadway and rolled several times. The car then came to rest 40 feet north of the westbound lane. Morris was pronounced dead at the scene.