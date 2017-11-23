One transported to hospital after shooting in Wapato

WAPATO, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after finding a gunshot victim on the 2000 Block of South Wapato Road. Deputies, Yakama Tribal Police, and Wapato Police responded around 2:49 Thursday morning.

Medics took the 26-year-old Indian man to Virginia Mason Hospital in Yakima for at least one gunshot wound. Deputies said in a press release the suspect(s) ran away before they got there.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the suspects or a vehicle information should call YSO at (509) 574-2500.

This is a developing story and will be updated as needed.