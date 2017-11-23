Man fires gun outside car in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are asking anyone with information about a weapons incident to come forward. Witnesses reported seeing a man standing and firing outside a dark colored SUV around 12:40 Thursday morning on the 100 Block of South Cascade Street.

The suspect got away before police got there. Officers found evidence of the gun being fired at the scene.

Luckily no one got hurt and police didn't find any property damage.

Anyone with information should call police at (509) 628-0333 or Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS.

This is a developing story.