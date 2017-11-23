Grain silo breach forces road closure

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA - Tons of grain forced Walla Walla Sheriff's Deputies to close part of lower Waitsburg Road Wednesday night. Around 4:00 p.m. One of the silos at the Spring Valley Elevators breached, sending the grain onto the road.

Deputies say there was anywhere between three and eight feet of grain on the road. Deputies had to close Waitsburg Road between Hart Road and Ferris Road.

It caused two accidents, but luckily no one was seriously hurt.

Crews had to work through the night to clear the road.