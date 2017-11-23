16-year-old accused of raping jogger was charged with attempted - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

16-year-old accused of raping jogger was charged with attempted rape earlier this year

Posted: Updated:

12-15-17 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - Court documents say a teen accused of raping a female jogger in Yakima was charged with attempting to rape a second woman earlier this year.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Thursday that charges against the 16-year-old for attempting to rape a woman in May were dropped because of lack of evidence.

The teen is not being named because he is a minor.  

In the latest case against the teen, the jogger says she was attacked, choked and dragged a short distance before being sexually assaulted.

Prosecutors seek to have him tried as an adult.

A decision is expected to be made at a February hearing.

---------------------------------

YAKIMA, WA - A 16-year-old boy is in the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman. The woman told police she was jogging on the Greenway path just south of Sarg Hubbard Park around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when the man attacked and raped her.  After attacking her, the boy ran away. 

The victim ran to the main parking lot and asked an employee to call police. After the report, a patrol officer saw a suspect matching the description near Kiwanis Park and detained him.

After investigating they arrested him and took him the the Juvenile Detention Center. He's facing charges of rape in the second degree. 

The victim was treated and released from a nearby hospital. 

