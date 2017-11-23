Two arrested after high speed chase

NEAR IRRIGON, OR - Two suspects are in custody after leading Morrow County Sheriff's Deputies on a high speed chase just outside of Irrigon.

The deputy tried pulling 41-year-old Lawrence Allen Perrin over, but instead he took off reaching speeds of over 100 m.p.h. Umatilla Police deployed spike strips, but they didn't work. Eventually Perrin turned onto Powerline road, lost control, and spun around. The suspect tried putting the car in reverse and got stuck.

Deputies say he started making suspicious movements with his hand so they arrested him at gunpoint. Perrin's passenger, 24-year-old Angelique Lanae Kettlewell was also arrested. Both are facing several charges.