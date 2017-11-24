Man dies after being ejected from car

UPDATE 11/26:

SPOKANE, WA - The Kennewick man ejected from his car on Thanksgiving near Columbia Park Trail has died. 39-year-old Michael Dorton had been in critical condition at Sacred Heart in Spokane since Friday.

Washington State Patrol sent out an accident report Sunday afternoon saying the man had died.

RICHLAND, WA - A 39-year-old man is in critical condition at Sacred Heart in Spokane after being ejected from his SUV on Columbia Park Trail.

According to a report from Washington State Patrol, Michael Dorton was driving westbound on State Route 240, when he lost control and hit a guardrail just before 7:00 Thursday night. Troopers tell NBC Right Now Dorton was ejected from the SUV.

Medics took him to Kadlec where he was later transported to Sacred Heart in Spokane. Sacred Heart tells us he's in the Intensive Care Unit.

WSP is still investigating.