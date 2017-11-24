Black Friday flight deals

KENNEWICK, WA - Maybe you've already found some early Black Friday deals, as you and your family enjoy the holiday. But what you may not know is this year, airlines are getting in on the action and offering some incredibly cheap deals today and on Cyber Monday.

Alaska Airlines is offering certain flights from Spokane, Seattle, Portland, and Boise for as low as $49. But you will want to book your flight soon; the deal ends in six days.

You can also fly from the United States to Europe, including London, Amsterdam, and Dublin on WOW Airline for $99 each way.

To find the best getaway deal, travel experts recommend being flexible with your dates and do more than check airline websites. So if you're planning on traveling in the next year, hop online soon.

But unfortunately the Alaska Airlines deals are only for some of their major hubs, so you'll have to drive from Tri-Cities to either Portland, Seattle, or Spokane.