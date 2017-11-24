Some last-minute tips for savvy Black Friday shopping

KENNEWICK, WA - Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Gray November...sales are now staggered throughout the holiday season, and it can be overwhelming to chase down deals.

The traditional Thanksgiving rush in stores is now crowded by 24/7 online deals. "Black Friday prices" started just days after Halloween.

"As the holidays approach, those retailers will be under more and more pressure to pull in cash," said Lindsey Turrentine with CNET.

Having a list and checking it twice can help you avoid impulse purchases.

"When you make that list, find the retail price of all of those items so that when a deal does pop up, you know that it's a deal," Turrentine said.

A tool like pricegrabber.com makes it easy to compare prices from different stores.

"One thing to know is that it's not really forward looking, so if you want to find a deal on something specific check in every day," explained Turrentine.

To see what deals will be offered ahead of time, follow retailers on social media, sign up for email newsletters, or check circulars online. But for those hard-to-get items on your list, don't wait.

"You're probably going to end up paying full retail so you might as well do that up front."

Install a free browser plug-in like Honey or eBates before you make a purchase. It will automatically add coupon codes, discount alerts, and even offer cash back.

"Make deadlines if you want to take advantage of free shipping plans around sometime before December 16th."

A good idea if you don't want to have to leave the comfort of your computer for last minute deals.

Two deal highlights this week: look for bundles of Xbox One S consoles with games and accessories. There are also good deals on digital assistants. The Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot are $30 today, down from the regular price of $50.