Richland home catches fire early Monday morning

RICHLAND, WA - Fire investigators are working to identify what caused house fire in Richland early Monday morning. Witnesses reported the flames around 2:00 a.m. on the 1600 Block of Terminal Drive.

NBC Right Now arrived on scene shortly after and firefighters told us five people lived inside, but they all got out safely and are doing okay.

It took crews about 45 minutes to get it under control.

