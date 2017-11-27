Victim tells YSO he was raped and robbed at gunpoint - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Victim tells YSO he was raped and robbed at gunpoint

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a 45-year-old man said he was raped and robbed at gunpoint. It happened around 6:00 Friday night on the 1500 Block of Lucy Lane in Yakima County. 

The victim told deputies at least two men robbed and sexually assaulted at gunpoint and that the suspects fired the gun during the incident. The suspects took off in an imported car, but the victim didn't know which way they went or what kind of car it was. The victim didn't want to be treated and was later taken home.  

In a press release, YSO says the victim thinks he was targeted after withdrawing money from an ATM.

Deputies say this is a good reminder to be aware of your surroundings as they venture out to shop and enjoy the Yakima Valley during this Holiday season.  

If you know anything about this investigation call the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500.

This is a developing story. 

