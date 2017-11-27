Woman transported to Harborview Medical Center after accident in - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Woman transported to Harborview Medical Center after accident in Yakima

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - A 22-year-old Yakima man could be facing vehicular assault charges after an accident that seriously injured two women. 

According to a press release from Yakima Police, Alejandro Madrigal was driving southbound on 1st Street around 5:45 Sunday night when he hit a car trying to turn left onto Yakima Avenue. Witnesses and video footage from nearby security cameras show Madrigal was speeding, making it difficult for the other car to see him coming. 

Officers say two people in the car that got hit got seriously injured. Medics treated a 30-year-old for spinal and neck fractures, then transported her to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. They also treated a 41-year-old for a broken arm and spinal fractures. 

Madrigal was treated for minor injuries at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital and was later booked into the Yakima County Jail. 

Police believe drugs contributed to the crash, along with speed. Police are waiting for toxicology test results. 

    •   