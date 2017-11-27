Yakima detectives searching for suspect after morning bank robbery

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police detectives are looking for the man behind an early morning robbery at the Calcoe Federal Credit Union on 16th Avenue just south of Highway 12.

It's still unclear how much money was stolen, but thankfully none of the employees or customers that were inside at the time were hurt.

YPD says a man in his 20's or 30's walked up to a teller at about 9:12 a.m. and handed them a note demanding money. The teller complied.

The suspect then left the Credit Union and ran from the scene eastbound on Hambleton Boulevard.

During the initial investigation, investigators brought in a K-9 officer to try and track down the suspect.

"The bank was targeted and we're going to get pictures and videos out as soon as we can and hope that the public can help us in identifying this person," said Detective Sgt. Tim Bardwell with YPD.

Just after 3 p.m., Yakima Police released a short surveillance video of the suspect. It shows the man walking up to the counter calmly, wearing a black hoodie, a hat, and is covering his face with what looks like a green towel.

If you recognize him or have any information about this robbery, call Yakima Police detectives at 575-6212.