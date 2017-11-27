The impact one local food bank has on our community

TOPPENISH, WA - The building is simple and understated, but the work that goes on inside...is anything but.

Toppenish Community Chest serves twelve different towns, and 24,075 clients every year.

"Anybody out there that needs a helping hand and it's open doors to anybody," said Cecelia Chavez with the food bank.

If you want to break it down a little further...among those 24,075 clients are 5,691 households; among those households are 10,102 people between ages 0 and 18; and 13,973 people who are older than that.

All of those numbers add up to a whopping 319,843 pounds of food distributed over the course of a year.

Today, Cecelia Chavez is the ringleader, the director of the food bank. But she knows the good her job can do firsthand.

"I was a client of the food bank when I was younger," she explained. "I like the way I can... I try to treat people with a lot of respect."

And to her, all those numbers just add up to more reasons to donate.

"If you need food and we have it, you get it," she said. "That's our philosophy - that's how we do things and we do it with a smile."