What not to refrigerate

UNITED STATES - When we buy fresh food, we typically do everything we can to keep our groceries fresh. And for many, that means putting food in the fridge.

But some dietitians say not everything is meant to be chilled.

Pay attention to your fruits and vegetables, and when they should and shouldn't be chilled. Once they've been cut up, they do need to go into the refrigerator for food safety.

Top culprits are onions, tomatoes, potatoes, and garlic.

A good rule of thumb: if they're stored on the shelves at the store, they are typically safe on the shelf at home.