Elderly at risk for heart problems after contracting flu virus - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Elderly at risk for heart problems after contracting flu virus

Posted: Updated:

UNITED STATES - Here's another reason to encourage your elderly loved ones to get a flu shot - the virus can increase the risk for heart problems, even after recovering from the illness.

Older adults can have a higher risk for heart attack and stroke for up to a month post-flu.

Two flu vaccines are recommended for people over age 65: a high-dose vaccine and another designed to help the shot work better. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures