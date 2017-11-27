American Nuclear Society presents award to PNNL

RICHLAND, WA - A PNNL laboratory was honored today with a prestigious award for its work in the nuclear sector.

The American Nuclear Society's National Historic Landmark Award was given to the Radiochemical Processing Lab at PNNL, and everyone we spoke with today said labs like this one hardly ever get the recognition they deserve.

So awards like this give labs around the country the recognition the ANS believe they deserve.

And for the Radiochemical Processing Lab, the award is 60 years in the making.

"It's an award that might be given out once every year or two, if that," said Bob Coward, president of the American Nuclear Society. "So it's a relatively small group of facilities which have received it. And it's a recognition of just how important the contributions at PNNL and the radiochemistry lab are."

Congressman Dan Newhouse and a couple dozen others were on hand today for the ceremony.

The National Historic Landmark Award was established 32 years ago to commemorate facilities that work to advance nuclear technology and support peaceful uses for nuclear energy.