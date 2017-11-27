Massage Envy under fire for allegations of sexual misconduct

KENNEWICK, WA - The popular spa chain Massage Envy is under fire tonight for allegations of sexual misconduct and mishandling customer claims.

We have a Massage Envy here in Kennewick, and Kennewick Police tell us they haven't received a single complaint about that location.

So, locally, we're alright, but nationally, that's not the case.

According to BuzzFeed, 180 women have come forward to say they were assaulted at Massage Envy locations, and the company ignored or mishandled their complaints afterward.

Again, while this has become a national issue, locally, there are no complaints against Massage Envy.