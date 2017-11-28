Two Yakima officers in officer involved shooting identified

11-29-17 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - The two Yakima Police officers who were involved in the officer involved shooting that happened Monday night have been identified.

Officer Mark McKinney is 42 years old and has served as a police officer and a police service dog handler. He has 15 years of experience with the Yakima Police Department. This is his third officer involved shooting.

Officer Travis Shephard is 41 years old and has served as a police officer and a gang unit officer. He has 2 1/2 years of experience with the Yakima Police Department, and previously served 14 years with the Grandview Police Department. This is his first officer involved shooting.

----------------------------------

UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - Two Yakima Police officers are on paid administrative leave after a high speed chase late last night with an armed robbery suspect came to a deadly end in Tieton.

According to Yakima Police, just before midnight on Monday 26-year-old Christopher Escobedo walked into the Rocky Mart Convenience Store on 10th Avenue and Nob Hill with a gun. He demanded money from the female clerk working behind the counter. Police say she handed over $300. Escobedo then ran out of the store and took off.

The clerk called 911, giving dispatchers a description of his car. Just three minutes later, an alert officer spotted his car.

The chase went through parts of Yakima before ending up on Highway 12 into Naches and reached speeds up to 80 miles per hour.

Escobedo led police into Tieton and when he was trying to make a turn on Naches Tieton Road and Beffa Road, he lost control and hit a telephone pole.

After the crash, police say Escobedo got out of his car and there was an exchange of gunfire. Escobedo was hit multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The shooting did occur in Yakima County's jurisdiction and as a courtesy to help the agency out we are going to conduct a full investigation on the shooting," said Chief Ed Levesque with the Yakima County Sheriff's Department.

At least six YSO detectives are working on the case and will be taking statements from both YPD officers. YPD says they will be releasing more information when they can.

We are expected to find out the names of those officers involved in the deadly shooting sometime on Wednesday.

----------------------------------

UPDATE:

TIETON, WA - The following is a press release from the Yakima Police Department regarding Monday night's robbery, police pursuit, and officer involved shooting.

"On November 27, 2017 at approximately 11:44 pm, Yakima Police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the convenience store located at 1003 W. Nob Hill Blvd, in the city of Yakima. Arriving officers discovered that a male subject had entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The clerk complied with the order and the suspect fled in what was described as a Jeep Cherokee.

"Minutes after the original call, an officer spotted a vehicle matching that description in an alley, near the store. When the officer turned to investigate, the vehicle fled at a high rate requiring officers to engage in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit continued for several minutes, and at one point continued on to US 12. The suspect was single occupant and began firing a gun toward the pursing officers.

"The pursuit continued into the Tieton area where the disabled Jeep Cherokee came to a stop in the area of Beffa and Naches-Tieton Roads. The armed suspect exited his vehicle and confronted two Yakima Police officers who subsequently discharged their firearms, striking the suspect. Medical aid was summoned to the scene, but the 25 year old suspect was pronounced dead. No officers were injured in the incident.

"The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation of the officer involved shooting and the Yakima Police Department is conducting an investigation of the robbery. Two Yakima Police officers have been placed on procedural paid administrative leave, pending the findings of the investigation. The name of the suspect is being withheld until a positive identification and notification of next-of-kin can be completed."

----------------------------------

UPDATE:

TIETON, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Christopher J.H. Escobedo.

----------------------------------

11/28/17 ORIGINAL STORY:

TIETON, WA - One suspect is dead after an armed robbery that led to an officer involved shooting.

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies tell NBC Right Now the suspect robbed the Rocky Mart on the 1000 Block of West Nob Hill Boulevard at gunpoint around 11:44 Monday night. The suspect drove off in a jeep with an undisclosed amount of money.

The clerk was able to give police a description of the car and suspect, which they found within minutes.

That officer tried pulling the suspect over, but they sped off onto Highway 12. During the chase, the suspect started shooting at officers following.

The suspect lost control and crashed his car near Beffa Road and Naches Tieton Road. Police saw a weapon with the suspect and fired when they got out of the car, hitting and killing him.

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating and the two Yakima Police Officers are on paid administrative leave, which is normal for a situation like this.

YSO, Washington State Patrol, and YPD all assisted in this case.