Scam targets online shoppers in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY, OR - Morrow County Sheriff's Deputies are warning the community about a scam targeting online shoppers. Deputies received several reports Monday about people saying their information was stolen from online purchases.

Deputies say it's important to never give out personal or financial information over the phone and hang up right away if you get a call like this.

It's also important to be careful when you're shopping online. Only use reputable websites and be very careful when entering your card information. Deputies even recommend not saving your card to the account. This will save you time, money, and headaches throughout the holiday season.