Police: Man shoots goose from car at Kennewick park

KENNEWICK, WA (AP) - Police say the case of a man who shot a goose from a car at a Kennewick park has been given to the Benton County prosecutor for possible charges.

The man, who hasn't been named, could face charges including firing a weapon in the park as well as wildlife violations.

Kennewick police say someone called emergency dispatchers Nov. 19 to complain about a man who shot a goose in Columbia Park.

Police said they found a dead, banded goose in the park that appeared to have been shot with a small-caliber round. Officer Jason Kiel says a witness got the suspect's license plate.

Police say the man has denied any wrongdoing but said he was in the park at the time.