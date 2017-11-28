SOZO participating in Giving Tuesday and announcing Adopt-An-Ath - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

SOZO participating in Giving Tuesday and announcing Adopt-An-Athlete program

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - SOZO is proud to officially announce the Adopt-An-Athlete program. Funds raised through Adopt-An-Athlete will provide scholarships for players and grants for teams and leagues to buy new equipment, and participate in coaching and referee clinics including First Aid classes and emergency protocol seminars. The cost to Adopt-An-Athlete is $250 and the goal is to get 1,000 athletes sponsored by the end of the year.

To kick off the holiday giving season, SOZO will be participating in the national movement of Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday designated to promote donations to non-profit organizations.

In conjunction with Giving Tuesday and to get the ball rolling on SOZO’s Adopt-An-Athlete program, dozens of cleats will be gifted to several local and regional athletes at 5 p.m. on the evening of Tuesday, November 28th at the Les Schwab Refuel Station at the SOZO Sports Complex in Yakima. The cleats were purchased earlier this year by Bob Hall’s Honda and donated to SOZO for distribution to young athletes in need.

For those interested in Adopting An Athlete, donations can be made online at SOZOsports.net/givingtuesday or by check made out to SOZO Sports of Central Washington and dropped off or mailed to the SOZO office at 1200 Chesterley Dr, Suite 240, Yakima, WA 98903.

