McMorris Rodgers announces new staff member in Walla Walla

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05) announced the hiring of a new southern district representative to serve in her Walla Walla office. Victor Valerio will join the Congresswoman’s team beginning next Monday, December 4, and will oversee the Walla Walla regional office and outreach efforts throughout Walla Walla, Columbia, Asotin, Garfield, and Whitman Counties.



“I’m so excited to have Victor join our team so we can continue the great work that’s been happening in the southern part of Washington’s Fifth Congressional District,” said McMorris Rodgers. “Victor’s unique life experience will be a great addition to our team and I look forward to him getting to work next week as a resource to people and groups in the Walla Walla Valley and beyond.”



ABOUT VICTOR VALERIO:

Victor was born in Mexico and immigrated to the United States in 2004. His family settled in Milton-Freewater where he attended McLoughlin High School. Victor became a U.S. citizen in 2014.

Most recently, he served as a patient care coordinator for Providence Medical Group in their pediatric outreach clinic.

Victor will serve as a permanent staff member in the Congresswoman’s Walla Walla regional office (26 E. Main Street, Suite 2) where he will provide direct support to people in the community who need assistance or want to have their voice heard.