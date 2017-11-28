Pasco School Bond passes with 60.07 percent

PASCO, WA - Results from the November General Election are certified, and the Pasco School Bond passed by just enough.

It was just 7 or 8 votes that made the difference between passing and failing. Just a few hours ago, the Franklin County Auditor announced that the $99.5 million Pasco School Bond passed...the final tally put the total to 60.07 percent of the votes.

The bond will fund a new elementary school, rebuild and expand Stevens Middle School, among other much needed things for the growing district.

"We have been relying on 254 portable classrooms to serve our kids, so certainly we recognize that having kids inside of a brick and mortar classroom is a more ideal learning environment," said Michelle Whitney, superintendent of the Pasco School District.

This bond is the first to pass in four years. Since 2000, more than 10,000 new students have entered the district.

The Franklin County Elections Department tells us, in this case, a recount would not be automatic. But someone can request it if they want, but it could cost up to $2,500 to do so.