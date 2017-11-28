New Women's Center opening in Hermiston

HERMISTON, OR - Hermiston is one of the fastest growing communities in Oregon, and now women there will have better options when it comes to health care.

In addition to providing a lot more space, the Women's Center is also going to hire midwives to help women through pregnancy in a way that doctors often can't. But that's not the only upgrade.

The 11,000 square foot center more than doubles the current space for women's health services, and every foot of it has been designed with a specific purpose in mind.

"We specifically designed this facility for privacy," said Dr. Gary Trupp, OB-GYN. "We don't have large, long hallways that you have to wander through. The nurses station and support services are all within a small area, and the rooms are all designed so when we talk about intimate issues, it's silent, you can't hear out in the hallway what we're discussing."

The grand opening is scheduled for tonight from 5:30 to 7:30 for anyone who wants to see the new facility and meet some of the providers before it opens.

If all goes according to plan, they hope to be in the new space sometime next month.