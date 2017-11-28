Food bank volunteer stresses importance of giving back

TOPPENISH, WA - Coming up this Friday we have our annual Hometown Harvest Food Drive, and today we heard from one of the groups of people who make our local food banks run...a volunteer.

JoAnn Taft has been volunteering at Toppenish Community Chest since 2004. She says her husband started volunteering, and when they needed more help she started coming along as well.

Taft says the volunteers serve families of all sizes; from people on their own, to families of seven or more.

This includes an elderly lady who comes in with her husband to get ingredients for her soup.

"There's one lady and her husband that come in, I think they might be close to 90 years old and she likes to walk around with us while we're getting her order," Taft said. "And she makes soup all the time so we gotta make sure we get enough products for her so she can make soup."

Taft says she enjoys the camaraderie volunteering at the food bank has to offer...with everyone working together to help people in need. She also has a message for everyone who comes out to donate to food banks: thank you.