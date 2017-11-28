Dozens of dogs rescued from a Hermiston hoarder

HERMISTON, OR - 17 dogs were rescued and sent to a shelter in Pendleton over the weekend.

The dogs are all doing remarkably well considering what they've been through. Just a handful of the 17 Chihuahua-mix dogs rescued from the home in Hermiston are at the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter right now - the majority were out being spayed or neutered.

But as we discovered, the shelter has been trying to rescue all the dogs from this hoarder for a while now. A couple months ago they saved and adopted out about 14 dogs. They think about 30 more dogs are still living outside on the property, and they will likely get some of them later this week.

"You're welcome to come down and look and interact and even sit with the animals, they would love it," said Amy Word, PAWS board president. "They are available probably within the next few days; once we get them all fixed they will be available for adoption."

At this point, the shelter has not gotten law enforcement involved and a court order to remove the dogs, but they are hoping to have all of the dogs out of there this week.

They will take as many as they can at their Pendleton location, but have already been working with other shelters like in Walla Walla to take dogs they don't have room for.

And someone has pledged to match any donations made by the end of the day. You can donate online here: http://pendletonpaws.org/donate/.