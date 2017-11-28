WSECU gives out $16,000 to customers to give back on Giving Tues - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

WSECU gives out $16,000 to customers to give back on Giving Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - Banks and credit unions usually take our money, but in Yakima, WSECU was actually giving it away!

The statewide credit union gave out $16,000 to their members at branches all over Washington. Of course, there was a catch.

Tellers would select members at random to receive $100. But then they would have to go out sometime today and pay it forward, which meant they actually couldn't keep the money. They could either donate all at once or break it up.

WSECU says they've been participating in Giving Tuesday for the past four years to bring attention to giving back to the community during the holidays.

"I was sort of dumbfounded to tell you the truth," said Mark Hesseltine, a WSECU member. "At first I expected that he was going to ask me to give rather give me something to give. I'm just thrilled to be able to contribute."

Hesseltine knew exactly where his money would go. He gave his $100 to Transform Yakima For The Camp Hope Project that provides a safe place to live for the homeless. They recently just moved into their winter facilities.

Another member also donated his $100 all at once. He was giving his to a co-worker who is going through a rough time right now.

It was great to see the giving spirit in action; what the holidays are all about.

