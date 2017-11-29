Eight workers report glue-like odor at Hanford

HANFORD, WA - Access has been restored to the 271 AW Instrument Building near the AW farm after workers reported a glue-like smell. Medics evaluated three workers, but five others declined the evaluation.

The workers say they had been preparing an empty storage box to receive containerized tank waste samples when it happened. They were told to leave the facility and restricted access while officials investigated.

Those who were evaluated have been cleared to return to work.