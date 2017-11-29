83-year-old woman mistakenly drives into Columbia River; passes away at Kadlec

11-29-17 UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA - The 83-year-old woman who accidentally drove down a boat ramp into the Columbia River and was transported to Kadlec has died.

Murvelle B. Moreman, 83 of Richland had dinner with her family at about 7:00 p.m. and then left to go home. At some point Moreman ended up disoriented at Columbia Point Marina, where she drove her vehicle down the boat ramp, submerging it into the water.

Witnesses, first responders and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue worked quickly to remove Moreman from the vehicle and she was transported to Kadlec for treatment.

Moreman passed away at Kadlec last night with her family present.

Richland Police Department's thoughts go out to Moreman's family. Additionally, they are thankful for the efforts of all the concerned citizens, first responders and dive rescue that aided in this rescue.

-------------------------

RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police are asking anyone who witnessed a car crashing into the Columbia River to give them a call. It happened just after 7 Tuesday night near Columbia Point.

Witnesses told police they saw the car drive down the boat ramp near Lu Lu's before it crashed into the water. Officers tell us some good Samaritans helped them break the back window to pull the driver out of the fully submerged car. Columbia Basin Dive and Rescue had been training in the area when the crash happened and they were able to respond quickly.

Medics took the driver to Kadlec.

If you saw the crash you should call detectives at (509) 942-7654.