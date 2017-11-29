KNDU/KNDO statement regarding network termination of Matt Lauer

As an NBC affiliate for 65 years, KNDU/KNDO Television stands behind the networks decision concerning Matt Lauer. We pride ourselves as an ethical locally owned business, and as journalists, to be honest, trustworthy and transparent. This is a sad day for everyone associated with NBC, but we pledge to continue serving our viewers, our clients and employees with respect and professionalism as we have done for the past six plus decades.

Patricia McRae

President

KHQ Incorporated

KNDU/KNDO Television