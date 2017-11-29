Briseida Holguin

Briseida HolguinPosted: Updated:
24-year-old arrested for smashing police department window
A 24-year-old is in custody for smashing in the window at the Hermiston Police Department.More >>
Kadlec earns 5 star rating from CMS
Kadlec Regional Medical Center is one of 7 hospitals in the state of Washington to earn a five-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.More >>
Police arrest second of two armed robbery suspects
Kennewick Police officers located armed robbery suspect Fernando Flores Jr. at an apartment in the 1100 block of W. 10th Avenue.More >>
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
On January 10, 2018 at approximately 6:10 AM, Franklin County Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Clark Rd approximately one mile West of Glade Rd.More >>
This year's Polar Plunge: a new location for the same great cause
Jumping into a freezing river in the middle of winter isn't normally considered fun, but the Polar Plunge is an exception.More >>
Walla Walla Police arrest robbery suspect
A man in Walla Walla is behind bars in connection to a robbery at a business on North 5th Avenue on Tuesday morning.More >>
Body found along Canyon Road near Ellensburg identified
The Kittitas County Coroner says 34-year-old Stephanie Curtis died from multiple gunshot wounds.More >>
Father killed, son injured in car vs pedestrian collision
One man was killed, and another man injured after being hit by a car Monday night.More >>
Benton PUD hosting weatherization and home automation workshop
It's that time of the year when many of us are cranking up that heater at home.More >>
Hanford Vit Plant reaches low-activity waste facility milestone
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of River Protection and contractor Bechtel National Inc., announced today that construction crews completed a contract milestone for electrical work in the Low-Activity Waste Facility at the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant.More >>
