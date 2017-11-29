Walla Walla patrol officer retires after 27 years

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla Police Officer Jay Baston was hired March 1st, 1991. He has served as a Patrol Officer for the citizens of the City of Walla Walla for nearly 27 years. Jay has been known and recognized for his compassion, dedication and hard work for the citizens of Walla Walla during his tenure here.

When asked by Jay what he thought was the key to success of a long-term law enforcement career, he simply stated, “leaving work at work when I go home has allowed me to make it through 27 years. Being a police officer is not my life, it's just a job that allows me to live my life.”

When talking to other officers around the department Jay is known for being humorous and lighthearted and creating infectious laughter from within. He will be missed dearly at the department.

Please congratulate Jay on his well-deserved retirement!