Local phishing email asks victims to login with Apple ID, provide SSN

RICHLAND, WA - The photo in the article is from a Tri-Cities citizen who received an email from Apple confirming a purchase that was not authorized.

The user clicked the “dispute this transaction” link and was taken to a replica of the Apple ID log in page. However, once the user entered their information, their account was locked.

They then clicked the unlock feature and that was when they were asked for their social security number. Before giving out this information, the user called Apple and it was confirmed that this was a phishing email.

Apple’s website has this information regarding phishing emails or text.



Scammers try to copy email and text messages from legitimate companies to trick you into entering personal information and passwords. Never follow links or open attachments in suspicious or unsolicited messages. If you need to change or update personal information, contact the company directly.



These signs can help you identify phishing scams:

• The sender’s email address or phone number doesn’t match the name of the company that it claims to be from.

• Your email address or phone number is different from the one that you gave that company.

• The message starts with a generic greeting, like “Dear customer.” Most legitimate companies will include your name in their messages to you.

• A link appears to be legitimate but takes you to a website whose URL doesn’t match the address of the company’s website.*

• The message looks significantly different from other messages that you’ve received from the company.

• The message requests personal information, like a credit card number or account password.

• The message is unsolicited and contains an attachment.



If you suspect a phishing email you can send it to reportphishing@apple.com.