Hispanic photographer selected among many to travel to Guadalajara

TRI-CITIES, WA - A local photographer has caught the attention of a prestigious convention known for photographers worldwide. Fabian Garivay was one of six recipients chosen to attend the convention in Guadalajara.

"Makes me realize that I'm doing things the right way, and I must continue doing things the right way," Garivay said. "And sharing my knowledge with photographers and just keep doing what I'm doing the best way that I can."

He began to discover his passion for photography at an early age.

"At the age of 15 years old I used to help out as an assistant of another photographer," he explained. "He came from Colima, Mexico. Every year he would travel to the United States."

Part of his job includes traveling around the world teaching other photographers the in's and out's of photography.

"I was called from other parts of Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Urugay... and I will also be in Russia in September."

The opportunity to travel to Guadalajara is once-in-a-lifetime, but to him, teaching the new generation is what's important.

"Talk to students and inspire them about becoming photographers, which makes me feel really good because that gives them a motivation to seek out a career in photography."