Two new drugs stop migraines before they start

UNITED STATES - Two experimental drugs appear to help reduce headaches for people suffering from chronic migraines.

Both drugs are injections used to stop migraines before they start. They work by blocking an inflammatory molecule known to spike during migraine attacks.

In two separate studies, about 40 percent of patients on the drugs were able to cut their days each month with a migraine in half.

An FDA approval could come in 2018. If that happens, the drugs would likely be quite costly - possibly $10,000 a year.