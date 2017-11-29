Richland Police investigating early morning assault

RICHLAND, WA - Police in Richland are investigating an early morning assault.

Police say it happened at the victim's home on Compton Lane just off the bypass highway near Betchel. She was asleep when someone broke into her home, and was woken up to sounds in her kitchen.

When she went to see what was going on, police say a female attacker hit her over the head with a heavy object.

Police do not believe the woman knew her attacker and they are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richland Police Department.