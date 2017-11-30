Oregon State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Pendleton

PENDLETON, OR - A man is at a Portland hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Pendleton.

Officers responded to a theft in progress at the Wal-Mart on Court Avenue in Pendleton around 8:45 Wednesday night. Responding units confronted the man described by the loss prevention team near the front of the store where he didn't follow verbal commands. The suspect ran southeast and led officers on a chase.

That suspect went through the parking lot and ended near SW 20th Street. When the man didn't drop a dark colored pistol, the Pendleton Pollice officer shot him.

Medics took him to St. Anthony's Hospital where he was stabilized before being taken into surgery. They later flew him to Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland where his status is unknown. None of the officers involved got hurt.

Oregon State Police are in cooperation with the Umatilla County District Attorney's Office in this investigation.

The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave which is standard protocol.

The names of the involved officers and suspect haven't been released.