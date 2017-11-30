Possible suspect arrested in armed robbery

UPDATE 12/2:

KENNEWICK, WA - A 21-year-old man is being held on a 72 hour investigative hold for identity theft and fraud. While investigating that case, detectives found information that led them to believe Shauers was the possible suspect in an armed robbery at the Pik-A-Pop on Nov. 30th.

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are still looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery.

It happened at the Pik-a-Pop on Fruitland Street and Columbia Drive around 4:00 Thursday morning. Officers responded and set up containment, even sending a K-9 unit to look for the suspect.

Police say he was wearing a dark colored hoodie, mask, and was holding a semi-automatic pistol.

The clerk, who has only been working for a week, was pretty shaken, but managed to tell police the man took off towards U.S. 395.

If you know anything call Kennewick Police at (509) 628-0333.