Three suspects lead Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies on early morning chase

PASCO, WA - Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for three people in a car that led them on a chase early Thursday morning.

Deputies tell NBC Right Now it started when they tried pulling over a car driving recklessly in Pasco around 4:00 a.m. That car didn't stop and led them on a chase into Kennewick.

Eventually deputies decided to stop the chase near U.S. 395 and Kennewick Avenue. They are trying to figure out if the 1990's Honda was stolen or not. 

