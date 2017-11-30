Single mother of six gets another chance to smile

KENNEWICK, WA – Drs. Todd Cooper, Tyson Teeples, Ryan Toponce, and Brandon Reddinger of Columbia Basin Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons have announced their final recipient for their second annual Smile Again program.

35-year-old Victoria Wynalda of Kennewick, WA was chosen out of 272 applicants to restore her smile through full-arch restoration, a procedure costing upwards of $50,000, free of charge. This procedure will change the trajectory of her life and allow her to smile with confidence and pride.

At the announcement event that was held at 9 a.m. on November 30th in Kennewick, the surgeons spoke of Victoria’s hardship and how she deserves this brand-new smile.

“Victoria is exactly who we had in mind for this program,” Dr. Cooper said. “Someone down on their luck, who has done everything to provide for her family. This amazing woman brings so much joy to those around her. Victoria truly deserves a new and bright smile. We are so excited to take this journey with her.”

Victoria has always struggled financially, being a single mother and the sole provider for her family of six kids. With not enough money to afford dental insurance, she has rarely seen a dentist. As a result, her oral health has suffered. Victoria isn’t alone. According to a study by The National Association of Dental Plans, 23% of Americans lack dental insurance. That comes to almost 74 million people.

Due to an accident when she was young, Victoria’s teeth have never been the same. Her parents could not afford to regularly take her to the dentist, so her damaged teeth from the accident were never fixed. Now at 35, she has many missing and broken teeth. Victoria feels her teeth have held her back from pursuing her dreams. When she was young, Victoria loved to sing...but when someone made fun of her teeth after she performed, it made her feel embarrassed and self-conscious. She currently has very low self-confidence and doesn’t like to smile in front of others. Now that she knows she will receive this smile makeover, she is looking forward to smiling with her children and pursuing her dreams.

The practice is teaming up with Dr. Michael Johnson of Washington State Prosthodontics and Dental Implant Center to give Victoria the smile she deserves.

To learn more about the Smile Again program, visit: https://cboms.com/smile-again/