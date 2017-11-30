Last chance to sign up for 18th Annual Holiday Light Parade

YAKIMA, WA - It’s the 18th Annual Holiday Light Parade!!

On Sunday, December 3rd, a parade of lights will start at 6 p.m. on 6th Avenue and traverse down Yakima Avenue, ending on 3rd Street.

To participate in the event, you'll need to fill out an application and turn it in to 6 North 3rd Street, Yakima, WA by this Friday. All they ask for is proof of insurance.

You can also call Joe at (509) 248-1117.

Here is the link for the application: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B3BTig4L4FPuMFVLQnhvdXA5VXM