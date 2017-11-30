Last chance to sign up for 18th Annual Holiday Light Parade - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Last chance to sign up for 18th Annual Holiday Light Parade

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - It’s the 18th Annual Holiday Light Parade!!

On Sunday, December 3rd, a parade of lights will start at 6 p.m. on 6th Avenue and traverse down Yakima Avenue, ending on 3rd Street.

To participate in the event, you'll need to fill out an application and turn it in to 6 North 3rd Street, Yakima, WA by this Friday. All they ask for is proof of insurance.

You can also call Joe at (509) 248-1117.

Here is the link for the application: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B3BTig4L4FPuMFVLQnhvdXA5VXM

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   