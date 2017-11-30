Shots fired at stolen vehicle in Juvenile Justice Center parking lot

On November 30th at approximately 8:50 a.m., a stolen vehicle entered the parking lot of the Juvenile Justice Center located on the 1700 block of Jerome Avenue. Yakima Police Department police vehicles with their emergency lights operating were attempting to stop the vehicle.

A Yakima County Department of Security Officer who was inside the building went out to render assistance. The events at this point are still unclear but shots were fired at the vehicle by the County Security Officer. The suspect, a 23-year-old male was not injured and was taken into custody without further incident.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office asked the Yakima Police Department to investigate the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who may have information on this incident to please call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509.574.2500 or contact the Yakima Police Department at 575-6200.