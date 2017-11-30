Shots fired at stolen vehicle in Juvenile Justice Center parking - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Shots fired at stolen vehicle in Juvenile Justice Center parking lot

Posted: Updated:

On November 30th at approximately 8:50 a.m., a stolen vehicle entered the parking lot of the Juvenile Justice Center located on the 1700 block of Jerome Avenue. Yakima Police Department police vehicles with their emergency lights operating were attempting to stop the vehicle.

A Yakima County Department of Security Officer who was inside the building went out to render assistance. The events at this point are still unclear but shots were fired at the vehicle by the County Security Officer. The suspect, a 23-year-old male was not injured and was taken into custody without further incident.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office asked the Yakima Police Department to investigate the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who may have information on this incident to please call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509.574.2500 or contact the Yakima Police Department at 575-6200.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   