City Police Special Teams detectives serve search warrant in College Place

COLLEGE PLACE, WA - Walla Walla Police Department's Special Teams detectives worked alongside College Place Police Department yesterday and served a search warrant in the 600 block of SW 3rd Avenue in College Place.

The case led to the arrest of 34-year-old Kylee Christensen and 53-year-old Mark Grable.

A search of the residence and a related vehicle also led to evidence of narcotics distribution and the seizure of prescription narcotics. Heroin and approximately 1 oz of Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $1000 were seized.