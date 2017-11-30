CRIME STOPPERS: Anthony William Ness

KENNEWICK, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and Kennewick Police are looking for an Anthony William Ness.

Ness also goes by the name Chris Ness. His last known residence city is Pasco, WA.

Ness is 31 years old (DOB: 03-13-1986), white, 5'9", 218 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Ness has two tattoos: a tribal band on his right arm and a Minnesota Viking on his right calf.

Ness has been charged with Failure to Register as Sex Offender with two prior Failure To Registers.

You can remain anonymous while providing information. If you have any information, please call 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.